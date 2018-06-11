Dave VanianBorn 12 October 1956
Dave Vanian (born David Lett, 12 October 1956) is a rock musician and lead singer of the punk rock band The Damned. Formed in 1976 in London, The Damned were the first British punk band to release a single, an album, have a record hit the UK charts, and tour the United States. With a fluid line-up since their founding, Vanian has been the only ever-present member. His rich baritone voice has been described as "impressively sonorous".
