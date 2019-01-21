Sigvards KļavaBorn 29 November 1962
Sigvards Kļava
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v57vr.jpg
1962-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d99cdcb4-5f61-43e2-afb8-50ea012945c9
Sigvards Kļava Tracks
Sort by
Nigra sum
Bernat Vivancos
Nigra sum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Nigra sum
Last played on
Kyrie eleison in G minor for double choir and orchestra (RV.587)
Antonio Vivaldi
Kyrie eleison in G minor for double choir and orchestra (RV.587)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Kyrie eleison in G minor for double choir and orchestra (RV.587)
Choir
Last played on
Der Geist hilft unser Schwacheit, BWV.226
Johann Sebastian Bach
Der Geist hilft unser Schwacheit, BWV.226
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Der Geist hilft unser Schwacheit, BWV.226
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Blessed is the man (All-Night Vigil, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Blessed is the man (All-Night Vigil, Op 37)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Blessed is the man (All-Night Vigil, Op 37)
Last played on
The Fruit of Silence
Peteris Vasks
The Fruit of Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
The Fruit of Silence
Last played on
Missa a Cappella, Kyrie
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Missa a Cappella, Kyrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Missa a Cappella, Kyrie
Last played on
El cant del ocells
Bernat Vivancos
El cant del ocells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
El cant del ocells
Singer
Last played on
Vespers (All-night vigil) Op.37 for chorus
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vespers (All-night vigil) Op.37 for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vespers (All-night vigil) Op.37 for chorus
Last played on
Jesu, meine Freude - motet BWV.227
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jesu, meine Freude - motet BWV.227
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Jesu, meine Freude - motet BWV.227
Performer
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Salve d'ecos
Bernat Vivancos
Salve d'ecos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Salve d'ecos
Last played on
Vasara for female voices
Peteris Vasks
Vasara for female voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
Vasara for female voices
Last played on
Habanera
Igor Severyanin
Habanera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
Habanera
Last played on
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 11, Glory (Quiet)
Georgy Sviridov
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 11, Glory (Quiet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br157.jpglink
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 11, Glory (Quiet)
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 10, Repentance of the Prodigal Son
Georgy Sviridov
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 10, Repentance of the Prodigal Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br157.jpglink
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 10, Repentance of the Prodigal Son
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 9, Glory (Monastic)
Georgy Sviridov
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 9, Glory (Monastic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br157.jpglink
Canticles & Prayers, Having Beheld a Strange Nativity: No. 9, Glory (Monastic)
Canticles & Prayers, Inexpressible Wonder: No. 2, Holy God
Georgy Sviridov
Canticles & Prayers, Inexpressible Wonder: No. 2, Holy God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br157.jpglink
Canticles & Prayers, Inexpressible Wonder: No. 2, Holy God
Last played on
Magnificat (RV.610) in G minor for SSAT soloists, choir, 2 ob, str & bc
Antonio Vivaldi
Magnificat (RV.610) in G minor for SSAT soloists, choir, 2 ob, str & bc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Magnificat (RV.610) in G minor for SSAT soloists, choir, 2 ob, str & bc
Choir
Last played on
Excerpts from Preludes and Fugues Op 87 and Ten Poems on Texts by Revolutionary Poets
Dmitri Shostakovich
Excerpts from Preludes and Fugues Op 87 and Ten Poems on Texts by Revolutionary Poets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Excerpts from Preludes and Fugues Op 87 and Ten Poems on Texts by Revolutionary Poets
Last played on
Nunc dimittis (Vespers)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Nunc dimittis (Vespers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Nunc dimittis (Vespers)
Last played on
Nunc dimittis
Arvo Pärt
Nunc dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Nunc dimittis
Last played on
Litaniae Lauretanae (K.195)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Litaniae Lauretanae (K.195)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Litaniae Lauretanae (K.195)
Choir
Last played on
A Child is born
Bernat Vivancos
A Child is born
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
A Child is born
Last played on
Klusas Dziemas (silent songs): 1. Nosapi Parsapi
Peteris Vasks
Klusas Dziemas (silent songs): 1. Nosapi Parsapi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
Klusas Dziemas (silent songs): 1. Nosapi Parsapi
Last played on
Pater Noster
Peteris Vasks
Pater Noster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
Pater Noster
Last played on
O Holy God (No.3 from Liturgical Chants)
Valentin Silvestrov
O Holy God (No.3 from Liturgical Chants)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57vr.jpglink
O Holy God (No.3 from Liturgical Chants)
Last played on
Ten Poems on Texts by Revolutionary Poets – excerpts (Proms 2017)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Ten Poems on Texts by Revolutionary Poets – excerpts (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Ten Poems on Texts by Revolutionary Poets – excerpts (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue Op 87 (Proms 2017)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Prelude and Fugue Op 87 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue Op 87 (Proms 2017)
Last played on
All-Night Vigil, Op 37 (Proms 2017)
Sergei Rachmaninov
All-Night Vigil, Op 37 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
All-Night Vigil, Op 37 (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sigvards Kļava
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall, PCM 5
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emrxp6
Cadogan Hall
2017-08-14T00:50:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynb0.jpg
14
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall, PCM 5
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 38: Rachmaninov – All-Night Vigil (Vespers)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exfmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-13T00:50:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04vbwgs.jpg
13
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 38: Rachmaninov – All-Night Vigil (Vespers)
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist