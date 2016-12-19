Doctor RossBorn 21 October 1925. Died 28 May 1993
Doctor Ross
1925-10-21
Doctor Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
Doctor Ross (October 21, 1925 – May 28, 1993), also known as Doctor Ross the Harmonica Boss, born Charles Isaiah Ross in Tunica, Mississippi, was an American blues singer, guitarist, harmonica player and drummer.
Ross's blues style has been compared to that of John Lee Hooker and Sonny Boy Williamson. His recordings for Sun Records in the 1950s include "The Boogie Disease" and "Chicago Breakdown".
Doctor Ross Tracks
Cat Squirrel
Doctor Ross
Cat Squirrel
Cat Squirrel
Dr Ross Rock
Doctor Ross
Dr Ross Rock
Dr Ross Rock
Chicago Breakdown
Doctor Ross
Chicago Breakdown
Chicago Breakdown
