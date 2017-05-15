Mungo Jerry
1970
Mungo Jerry are a British rock group who experienced their greatest success in the early 1970s, with a changing line-up that has always been fronted by Ray Dorset. The group's name was inspired by the poem "Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer", from T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The group's biggest hit was "In the Summertime". They had nine charting singles in the UK, including two number ones, and five top 20 hits in South Africa.
In The Summertime
In The Summertime
Baby Jump
Baby Jump
Lady Rose
Lady Rose
Alright Alright Alright
Alright Alright Alright
Allright Allright
Allright Allright
Motor Biking
Motor Biking
Long Legged Woman Dressed In Black
Long Legged Woman Dressed In Black
In The Summertime (Original Recording - 1970 No.1 Single)
13
Jun
2019
Mungo Jerry
100 Club, London, UK
14
Jun
2019
Mungo Jerry
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
15
Jun
2019
Mungo Jerry, Connie Lush, John Otway and Gary Grainger
Chilton Country Pub & Hotel, Sunderland, UK
16
Jun
2019
Mungo Jerry, Connie Lush, John Otway, Connor Selby, Gary Grainger and Wild Willy Barrett
Moon on the Water, Hull, UK
