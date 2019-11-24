Nicolas-Marie d'Alayrac (8 June 1753 – 26 November 1809) known as Nicolas Dalayrac (8 June 1753 – 26 November 1809) was a French composer of the Classical period, best known for his opéras-comiques.

Intended for a military career, he frequents many musicians in the Parisian salons, which has decided his vocation. It was not until very late, at the age of thirty, that he produced his first opéra comique in front of the public.