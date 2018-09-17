St. LuciaSouth African-born and Brooklyn-based Jean-Philip Grobler
St. Lucia
St. Lucia Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Philip Grobler (1983), known for his musical project St. Lucia, is a South African singer and musician based in Brooklyn. He is signed to Columbia Records and to date has released three albums; When the Night (2013), Matter (2016), and Hyperion (2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
