Les Négresses Vertes. Formed 1987. Disbanded 2001
Les Négresses Vertes
1987
Les Négresses Vertes Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Négresses Vertes, which formed in 1987, is a French music group that is best described as a fusion of world music and some aspects of alternative rock. Tracks often feature acoustic guitar and accordion, with some containing other traditional instruments such as piano and brass. The group's style is fairly upbeat and energetic on the majority of its tracks, with unusual rhythms, vocals delivered with a generous dose of zeal and vibrant energy, and accompaniment melodies ranging from lilting and distant to eccentric and fast-paced. These two factors give many of the group's pieces a strong sense of direction.
Les Négresses Vertes Tracks
Zobi La Mouche
Les Négresses Vertes
Zobi La Mouche
Zobi La Mouche
I Love Paris
Les Négresses Vertes
I Love Paris
I Love Paris
Sous Le Soleil De Bodega
Les Négresses Vertes
Sous Le Soleil De Bodega
Sous Le Soleil De Bodega
Voila L'ete
Les Négresses Vertes
Voila L'ete
Voila L'ete
La valse
Les Négresses Vertes
La valse
La valse
Hou! Mamma Mia
Les Négresses Vertes
Hou! Mamma Mia
Hou! Mamma Mia
Il
Les Négresses Vertes
Il
Il
L'Homme Des Marais
Les Négresses Vertes
L'Homme Des Marais
L'Homme Des Marais
C'est Pas La Mer A Boire
Les Négresses Vertes
C'est Pas La Mer A Boire
Footballer du Dimanche
Les Négresses Vertes
Footballer du Dimanche
Footballer du Dimanche
Ii
Les Négresses Vertes
Ii
Ii
Apres la Pluie
Les Négresses Vertes
Apres la Pluie
Apres la Pluie
Comme Toujours
Les Négresses Vertes
Comme Toujours
Comme Toujours
Mambo Show
Les Négresses Vertes
Mambo Show
Mambo Show
