Emperor is a Norwegian black metal band formed in 1991, regarded as highly influential by critics and emerging black metal bands. The group split up in 2001, but reunited from 2005 to 2007 for a few festival dates and brief US tours, and again reunited in 2013 to 2014. The group was founded by Ihsahn (guitar/vocal) and Samoth (then, drums).
Jounce (Ivy Lab's 20/20 Remix)
Simple
Light My Way Home
Monolith (Xtrah Remix)
Into Black
Precursor (Mefjus Remix)
Let It Loose (Emperor Remix)
Inno A Satana
Thus Spake The Nightspirit
Begin (Georgia Yates)
Monlith
Vapourize (Enei Remix)
Time To Play
Emperor - Time To Play
Within The Light
The Prophecy
Vapour
Empty
