Curtis HairstonBorn 10 October 1961. Died 18 January 1996
Curtis Kinnard Hairston (10 October 1961 – 18 January 1996) was an American soul/funk vocalist, who had a number of Top 75 hit singles in the UK and US, both as a solo artist and as a featured artist in the B. B. & Q. Band. Hairston's signature hit came in 1985, when he reached #13 in the UK Singles Chart with "I Want Your Lovin' (Just a Little Bit)".
A longtime sufferer of diabetes, Hairston died of related kidney failure at age 34 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in January 1996. He had attended both Winston-Salem State University and the Juilliard School of Music.
Curtis Hairston Tracks
I want your lovin'
I want your lovin'
I Want You (All Night)
The Morning After
The Morning After
I Want Your Lovin' (Just A Little Bit)
I Want You (All Tonight) (JM After Session M & M Mix)
I Want You (All Tonight)
I Want You (All Tonight)
The Morning After (Remastered)
Chillin Out
Chillin Out
