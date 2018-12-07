Curtis Kinnard Hairston (10 October 1961 – 18 January 1996) was an American soul/funk vocalist, who had a number of Top 75 hit singles in the UK and US, both as a solo artist and as a featured artist in the B. B. & Q. Band. Hairston's signature hit came in 1985, when he reached #13 in the UK Singles Chart with "I Want Your Lovin' (Just a Little Bit)".

A longtime sufferer of diabetes, Hairston died of related kidney failure at age 34 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in January 1996. He had attended both Winston-Salem State University and the Juilliard School of Music.