Ellis Beggs & Howard. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1990
1987
Ellis Beggs & Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellis, Beggs & Howard (EBH) were an English music band operating between 1987 and 1990.
Big Bubbles, No Troubles
Big Bubbles, No Troubles
