Mattin is an artist from Bilbao working mostly with noise and improvisation. Mattin also has written about improvisation, free software and against the notion of intellectual property. In 2001 Mattin formed Sakada with Eddie Prévost and Rosy Parlane. He has over 70 releases in different labels around the world. He runs the experimental record labels w.m.o/r and Free Software Series, and the netlabel Desetxea. Mattin publishes his music under the no-licence of Anti-copyright. With Anthony Iles, he has edited the book Noise & Capitalism.

Other projects include; Deflag Haemorrhage/Haien Kontra, NMM, Billy Bao, La Grieta and Josetxo Grieta.