MattinBorn 1977
Mattin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d98d95e8-563d-4591-aeac-0fa0a6a53002
Mattin Biography (Wikipedia)
Mattin is an artist from Bilbao working mostly with noise and improvisation. Mattin also has written about improvisation, free software and against the notion of intellectual property. In 2001 Mattin formed Sakada with Eddie Prévost and Rosy Parlane. He has over 70 releases in different labels around the world. He runs the experimental record labels w.m.o/r and Free Software Series, and the netlabel Desetxea. Mattin publishes his music under the no-licence of Anti-copyright. With Anthony Iles, he has edited the book Noise & Capitalism.
Other projects include; Deflag Haemorrhage/Haien Kontra, NMM, Billy Bao, La Grieta and Josetxo Grieta.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mattin Tracks
Sort by
Die Form, Die Sich Selbst Formt
Mattin
Die Form, Die Sich Selbst Formt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Form, Die Sich Selbst Formt
Last played on
Die Kloake der Gesellschaft
Mattin
Die Kloake der Gesellschaft
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Kloake der Gesellschaft
Last played on
Mattin Links
Back to artist