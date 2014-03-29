Joe MarsalaBorn 4 January 1907. Died 4 March 1978
Joe Marsala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d98d8c1a-c433-4a1f-aef1-34d34748aa03
Joe Marsala Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Marsala (January 4, 1907 – March 4, 1978) was an Italian-American jazz clarinetist and songwriter. His younger brother was trumpeter Marty Marsala and he was married to jazz harpist Adele Girard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Marsala Tracks
Sort by
Twelve Bar Stampede
Pete Brown, Bobby Hackett, Leonard Feather's All-Star Jam Band, Benny Carter, Joe Marsala, Billy Kyle, Hayes Alvis & Cozy Cole
Twelve Bar Stampede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Bar Stampede
Performer
Last played on
Joe-Joe Jump
Joe Marsala
Joe-Joe Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe-Joe Jump
Last played on
Joe Marsala Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist