Marius NesetBorn 2 January 1985
Marius Neset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039qc7g.jpg
1985-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d98a14fc-3346-4885-852c-4c015394dcae
Marius Neset Biography (Wikipedia)
Marius Søfteland Neset (born 2 January 1985 in Os, Hordaland) is a Norwegian jazz musician (saxophone) living in Copenhagen. He is known from collaborations within the jazz bands "People Are Machines", "Kaktusch", "JazzKamikaze" and Django Bates projects "StoRMChaser" big band and "Human Chain". He is the son of music teachers guitarist Terje Neset (b. 1959) and pianist Anne Leni Søfteland Sæbø (b. 1961), and the brother of the vocalist Anna Søfteland Neset (b. 1987) flautist Ingrid Søfteland Neset (b. 1992).
Marius Neset Tracks
Prague's Ballet
Marius Neset
Prague's Ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Prague's Ballet
Last played on
Life Goes On
Marius Neset
Life Goes On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Life Goes On
Last played on
Satellite (ACT)
Marius Neset
Satellite (ACT)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Satellite (ACT)
Last played on
Seven Days of Falling
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra
Seven Days of Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
Seven Days of Falling
Last played on
Arches of Nature: Circles
Marius Neset
Arches of Nature: Circles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Arches of Nature: Circles
Last played on
Arches of Nature: Rainbows
Marius Neset
Arches of Nature: Rainbows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Arches of Nature: Rainbows
Last played on
Arches of Nature: Pyramiden
Marius Neset
Arches of Nature: Pyramiden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Arches of Nature: Pyramiden
Last played on
Little Jump
Marius Neset
Little Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Little Jump
Performer
Last played on
Good Morning Denmark
Marius Neset
Good Morning Denmark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Good Morning Denmark
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Marius Neset
The Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
The Christmas Song
Lutra Lutra
Marius Neset
Lutra Lutra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Lutra Lutra
Saxophone Intermezzo
Marius Neset
Saxophone Intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Saxophone Intermezzo
Good Morning Denmark
Marius Neset
Good Morning Denmark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Good Morning Denmark
Neck Of The Woods
Marius Neset
Neck Of The Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Neck Of The Woods
Theatre of Magic
Marius Neset
Theatre of Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Theatre of Magic
Last played on
Summer Dance
Marius Neset
Summer Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Summer Dance
Last played on
Lion
Trondheim Jazz Orchestra
Lion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Lion
Last played on
Police
Marius Neset
Police
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Police
Last played on
Jaguar
Marius Neset
Jaguar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Jaguar
Last played on
Hymn From The World
Marius Neset
Hymn From The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Hymn From The World
Last played on
Lion
Marius Neset
Lion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Lion
Last played on
Portugese Windmill
Marius Neset
Portugese Windmill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Portugese Windmill
Last played on
The Place of Welcome
Marius Neset
The Place of Welcome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
The Place of Welcome
Last played on
Boxing
Marius Neset
Boxing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Boxing
Last played on
Spring Dance
Marius Neset
Spring Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Spring Dance
Last played on
Fields Of Clubs
Marius Neset
Fields Of Clubs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Fields Of Clubs
Last played on
Angel of the North
Marius Neset
Angel of the North
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Angel of the North
Last played on
The Real YSJ
Marius Neset
The Real YSJ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
The Real YSJ
Last played on
Reprise
Marius Neset
Reprise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Reprise
Last played on
Birds
Marius Neset
Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Birds
Last played on
Golden Xplosion
Marius Neset
Golden Xplosion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Golden Xplosion
Introducing: Golden Xplosion
Marius Neset
Introducing: Golden Xplosion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Introducing: Golden Xplosion
Old Poison (XL)
Marius Neset
Old Poison (XL)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Old Poison (XL)
Neck of the Woods
Marius Neset
Neck of the Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
Neck of the Woods
Dragon's Eye
Daniel Herskedal
Dragon's Eye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t253.jpglink
Dragon's Eye
Last played on
City on Fire
Marius Neset
City on Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qc7g.jpglink
City on Fire
Last played on
