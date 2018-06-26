Leroy ShieldBorn 2 October 1893. Died 9 January 1962
Leroy Shield
1893-10-02
Leroy Shield Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Shield (October 2, 1893 – January 9, 1962) was an American film score and radio composer.
Leroy Shield Tracks
Snowing
Snowing
Snowing
Here We Go
Here We Go
Here We Go
