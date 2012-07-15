Elizabeth & The CatapultFormed 2004
Elizabeth & The Catapult
2004
Elizabeth & The Catapult is a Brooklyn-based project by the American singer-songwriter Elizabeth Ziman. She is best known for her 2009 album Taller Children, produced by Mike Mogis and Dan Molad and released on Verve Forecast.
Thankyou For Nothing
Thankyou For Nothing
You and Me
You and Me
