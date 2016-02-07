Arthur Joseph Mooney (February 11, 1911 – September 9, 1993) was an American singer and bandleader. His biggest hits were "I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover" and "Baby Face" in 1948 and "Nuttin' For Christmas," with Barry Gordon, in 1955. His fourth million selling song "Honey-Babe" (1955) was used in the motion picture, Battle Cry, having reached the Top 10 in the US.

He also made a popular 1948 recording of "Bluebird of Happiness." Mooney's name, as well as his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was prominently featured in the 1990 motion picture The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.[citation needed]