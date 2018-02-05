The SpotnicksFormed 1961
The Spotnicks
1961
The Spotnicks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spotnicks is an instrumental rock group from Sweden, who were formed in 1961. Together with the Shadows and the Ventures they are counted as one of the most famous instrumental bands during the 1960s. They were famous for wearing "space suit" costumes on stage, and for their innovative electronic guitar sound. They have released 42 albums, selling more than 18 million records, and still tour.
The Spotnicks Tracks
