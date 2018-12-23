Sun Ra ArkestraFormed 1952
Sun Ra Arkestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0345fj0.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9733f21-71d7-4fa7-813d-67eca0f0eaaf
Sun Ra Arkestra Tracks
Sort by
The Night Of The Purple Moon
Sun Ra Arkestra
The Night Of The Purple Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
The Night Of The Purple Moon
Last played on
Adventure In Space
Sun Ra Arkestra
Adventure In Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Adventure In Space
Last played on
Spontaneous Simplicity
Sun Ra Arkestra
Spontaneous Simplicity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Spontaneous Simplicity
Last played on
Velvet
Sun Ra Arkestra
Velvet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Velvet
Tapestry From An Asteroid
Sun Ra Arkestra
Tapestry From An Asteroid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Tapestry From An Asteroid
We Travel The Spaceways
Sun Ra Arkestra
We Travel The Spaceways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
We Travel The Spaceways
Eve
Sun Ra Arkestra
Eve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Eve
Interplanetary Music
Sun Ra Arkestra
Interplanetary Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Interplanetary Music
India
Sun Ra
India
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fddd.jpglink
India
Last played on
Sleeping Beauty
Sun Ra Arkestra
Sleeping Beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Sleeping Beauty
Last played on
All In The Realm Of Death
Sun Ra Arkestra
All In The Realm Of Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
All In The Realm Of Death
Last played on
Dreaming
Sun Ra Arkestra
Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Dreaming
Last played on
The Sky Is A Sea Of Darkness When There Is No Sun
Sun Ra Arkestra
The Sky Is A Sea Of Darkness When There Is No Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Love In Outer Space
Sun Ra Arkestra
Love In Outer Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Love In Outer Space
Last played on
Somewhere In Space
Sun Ra Arkestra
Somewhere In Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Somewhere In Space
Last played on
'Round Midnight
Sun Ra Arkestra
'Round Midnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
'Round Midnight
Last played on
Rocket Number Nine Take Off For Planet Venus
Sun Ra Arkestra
Rocket Number Nine Take Off For Planet Venus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Love In Outerspace
Sun Ra Arkestra
Love In Outerspace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Love In Outerspace
Last played on
Nuclear War
Sun Ra Arkestra
Nuclear War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Nuclear War
Last played on
Space Lonliness
Sun Ra Arkestra
Space Lonliness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Space Lonliness
Last played on
Brazilian Sun
Sun Ra Arkestra
Brazilian Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Brazilian Sun
Last played on
Kingdom Of Not
Sun Ra Arkestra
Kingdom Of Not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Kingdom Of Not
Last played on
October
Sun Ra Arkestra
October
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
October
Last played on
Saturn Moon
Sun Ra Arkestra
Saturn Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Saturn Moon
Last played on
Somebody Else's World
Sun Ra Arkestra
Somebody Else's World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Somebody Else's World
Last played on
State Street
Sun Ra Arkestra
State Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
State Street
Last played on
Lights On A Satellite
Sun Ra Arkestra
Lights On A Satellite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Lights On A Satellite
Last played on
Pan Afro
Sun Ra Arkestra
Pan Afro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Pan Afro
Last played on
If They Only Knew
Sun Ra Arkestra
If They Only Knew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
If They Only Knew
Last played on
Mayan Temple
Sun Ra Arkestra
Mayan Temple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Mayan Temple
Last played on
The Perfect Man
Sun Ra Arkestra
The Perfect Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
The Perfect Man
Last played on
Back In Your Own Backyard
Hatty Randolph
Back In Your Own Backyard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Back In Your Own Backyard
Last played on
Demon's Lullaby
Sun Ra Arkestra
Demon's Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Demon's Lullaby
Last played on
Myth vs. Reality (OUT IN SPACE)
Sun Ra Arkestra
Myth vs. Reality (OUT IN SPACE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Myth vs. Reality (OUT IN SPACE)
Last played on
I'm Gonna Unmask The Batman
Sun Ra Arkestra
I'm Gonna Unmask The Batman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
I'm Gonna Unmask The Batman
Last played on
Great Balls Of Fire
Sun Ra Arkestra
Great Balls Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Great Balls Of Fire
Last played on
The Sun Man Speaks (feat. Yochanan)
Sun Ra Arkestra
The Sun Man Speaks (feat. Yochanan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
The Sun Man Speaks (feat. Yochanan)
Last played on
Angels and Demons At Play
Sun Ra Arkestra
Angels and Demons At Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Angels and Demons At Play
Last played on
Sunology, Part One
Sun Ra Arkestra
Sunology, Part One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Sunology, Part One
Last played on
Medicine for a Nightmare
Sun Ra Arkestra
Medicine for a Nightmare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0345fjj.jpglink
Medicine for a Nightmare
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Apr
2019
Sun Ra Arkestra, Marshall Allen
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
22
Apr
2019
Sun Ra Arkestra, Marshall Allen
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
24
Apr
2019
Sun Ra Arkestra
Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
24
May
2019
Sun Ra Arkestra, Sun Ra Arkestra Under the Direction of Marshall Allen and Marshall Allen
Union Chapel, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/awjbj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T01:10:23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021t7lr.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Sun Ra Arkestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist