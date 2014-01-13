Di'Jonn Grizzell, (born August 29, 1989) better known by his stage name Jonn Hart. is an American singer, rapper from Oakland, California. He is a former member of the band Tha Outfit and was formerly signed to Epic Records. His debut release, "Who Booty", has been in regular rotation on radio stations, peaked at #3 on the Rhythmic Songs chart, and debuted on the Billboard Top 40 Pop Songs chart in February 2013 and December 2012, respectively.