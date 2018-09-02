Piergiorgio FarinaBorn 25 April 1933. Died 28 July 2008
Piergiorgio Farina Biography (Wikipedia)
Piergiorgio Farina (25 April 1933 – 28 July 2008) was an Italian jazz violinist, composer and singer.
Piergiorgio Farina Tracks
Green Fields
Green Fields
Green Fields
Last played on
