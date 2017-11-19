Gene Krupa Trio
Gene Krupa Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d97076f9-eb37-425b-aae1-752d975fe0df
Gene Krupa Trio Tracks
Sort by
Stompin At The Savoy
Gene Krupa Trio
Stompin At The Savoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stompin At The Savoy
Last played on
Stompin' at the Savoy (feat. Benny Carter & Oscar Peterson)
Gene Krupa Trio
Stompin' at the Savoy (feat. Benny Carter & Oscar Peterson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
Stompin' at the Savoy (feat. Benny Carter & Oscar Peterson)
Last played on
Dark Eyes
Gene Krupa Trio
Dark Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Eyes
Last played on
Gene Krupa Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist