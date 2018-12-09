Ray EberleBorn 19 January 1919. Died 25 August 1979
Ray Eberle
1919-01-19
Ray Eberle Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Eberle (January 19, 1919 – August 25, 1979) was a vocalist during the Big Band Era, making his name with the Glenn Miller Orchestra. His elder brother, Bob Eberly, sang with the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ray Eberle Tracks
The Nearness of You
Ray Eberle
The Nearness of You
The Nearness of You
On a Little Street in Singapore
Ray Eberle
On a Little Street in Singapore
On a Little Street in Singapore
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
Glenn Miller Orchestra
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
Leon René
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
This Changing World
Glenn Miller Orchestra
This Changing World
This Changing World
On a Little Street in Singapore
Glenn Miller
On a Little Street in Singapore
On a Little Street in Singapore
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
Glenn Miller
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
Indian Summer
Ray Eberle
Indian Summer
Indian Summer
At Last
Glenn Miller
At Last
At Last
Serenade In Blue
Glenn Miller
Serenade In Blue
Serenade In Blue
The Nearness Of You (feat. Glen Miller)
Ray Eberle
The Nearness Of You (feat. Glen Miller)
The Nearness Of You (feat. Glen Miller)
When the Swallowscome back to Capistrano
Ray Eberle
When the Swallowscome back to Capistrano
When the Swallowscome back to Capistrano
The Story Of A Starry Night
Glenn Miller & Ray Eberle
The Story Of A Starry Night
The Story Of A Starry Night
Performer
Elmer's Tune
Glenn Miller
Elmer's Tune
Elmer's Tune
We're The Couple in the Castle
Hoagy Carmichael
We're The Couple in the Castle
We're The Couple in the Castle
Serenade in Blue
Glenn Miller
Serenade in Blue
Serenade in Blue
At Last
Glenn Miller Orchestra
At Last
At Last
Serenade In Blue
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Serenade In Blue
Serenade In Blue
Blueberry hill
Ray Eberle
Blueberry hill
Blueberry hill
Ray Eberle Links
