Bob Roberts
1879-04-27
Bob Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert A. Roberts (April 27, 1879 – January 21, 1930), sometimes referred to as "Ragtime" Bob Roberts, was an American novelty singer in the early years of the 20th century.
Pan Oedd Bess Yn Teyrnasu
Bob Roberts
Pan Oedd Bess Yn Teyrnasu
Pan Oedd Bess Yn Teyrnasu
Yr asyn a fu farw
Bob Roberts
Yr asyn a fu farw
Yr asyn a fu farw
Molliannwn
Bob Roberts
Molliannwn
Molliannwn
High Barbaree
Bob Roberts
High Barbaree
High Barbaree
Maggie May
Bob Roberts
Maggie May
Maggie May
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
Bob Roberts
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
Ragtime Cowboy Joe
