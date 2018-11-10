Sterling CampbellBorn 3 May 1964
Sterling Campbell
1964-05-03
Sterling Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Sterling Campbell (born May 3, 1964), is an American musician and songwriter who has worked with numerous high-profile acts, including The B-52s, Duran Duran, Soul Asylum, Cyndi Lauper, Gustavo Cerati and David Bowie.
Sterling Campbell Tracks
Under Pressure
Sterling Campbell
Under Pressure
Under Pressure
Last played on
New Killer Star
Sterling Campbell
New Killer Star
New Killer Star
Last played on
