The Elastic BandFormed 1968. Disbanded 1970
The Elastic Band
1968
The Elastic Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Elastic Band were a Welsh band, formed in North Wales in the 1960s. They were one of the exponents of the UK psychedelic rock scene from the late 1960s and featured Andy Scott who would go on to become guitarist with Sweet. Other members were August Eadon (Gus) who went by the name Ted Yeadon when he was a member of Elastic Band, Sean Jenkins (drums) and Mike Scott (bass - Andy's brother). The band broke up in 1970 when Yeadon accepted an offer to join Love Affair.
Gus Eadon joined the band Zzebra in 1974.
The Elastic Band Tracks
Room Full Of Room
The Elastic Band
Room Full Of Room
Room Full Of Room
Do Unto Others
The Elastic Band
Do Unto Others
Do Unto Others
Think of You Baby
The Elastic Band
Think of You Baby
