Reginald Gardiner Born 27 February 1903. Died 7 July 1980
Reginald Gardiner
1903-02-27
Reginald Gardiner Biography (Wikipedia)
William Reginald Gardiner (27 February 1903 – 7 July 1980) was an English actor on the stage, in films and television.
Trains
Trains
Trains - Part 2
Trains - Part 2
