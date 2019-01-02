Piers James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d95c5431-e267-4004-b5f2-bf317ffb87e0
Piers James Performances & Interviews
Piers James Tracks
Sort by
CHUMP
Piers James
CHUMP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nl1db.jpglink
CHUMP
Last played on
Someone Like Me (feat. Piers James)
Isaac Waddington
Someone Like Me (feat. Piers James)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone Like Me (feat. Piers James)
Performer
Last played on
Pon Dem
Piers James
Pon Dem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pon Dem
Last played on
Done Properly (Radio Edit)
Piers James
Done Properly (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Done Properly (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Done Properly
Piers James
Done Properly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Done Properly
Last played on
Unfinished Business
Piers James
Unfinished Business
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unfinished Business
Last played on
These Nights (Live on the BBC Introducing Stage at Latitude)
Piers James
These Nights (Live on the BBC Introducing Stage at Latitude)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Piers James
Back to artist