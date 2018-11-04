Thomas DemengaCellist and composer. Born 12 June 1954
Thomas Demenga
1954-06-12
Sonata no. 10 in G major
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Last played on
Rondo in G minor Op.94, arr. for cello & orchestra [orig. cello & piano]
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
From the Bohemian forest [Ze Sumavy] Op.68 for piano duet i No 5 Klid (Waldesruhe)
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
Concerto in G minor RV.531 for 2 cellos and orchestra
Antonio Vivaldi
Orchestra
Duo? o, Du...
Thomas Demenga
Last played on
Notturno
Franz Schubert
Last played on
Sonata no. 10 in G major for 2 cellos
Jean-Baptiste Barrière
Last played on
Trio for piano and strings no. 4 (Op.90) "Dumky"
Satu Vasnka, Dénes Várjon, Antonín Dvořák & Thomas Demenga
Performer
Last played on
Concerto for recorder, oboe, violin, bassoon and continuo in D major, Rv95
Pasquale Pellegrino, Antonio Vivaldi, Michala Petri, Heinz Holliger, Felix Ayo, Christiane Jaccottet, Klaus Thunemann, Jonathan Rubin & Thomas Demenga
Performer
Last played on
