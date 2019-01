Los Hermanos Zuleta (Spanish for The Zuleta Brothers) are a renowned vallenato musical group that won the Latin Grammy Awards of 2006. Their name refers to the brothers Emiliano Alcides Zuleta and Tomás Alfonso Zuleta, who founded the group and are sons of Emiliano Zuleta, writer of the song La Gota Fría.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia