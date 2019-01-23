Robert Bonfiglio
Robert Bonfiglio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d957165d-5a62-4592-91d8-12f501fa470a
Robert Bonfiglio Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Bonfiglio (born September 6, 1950) is an American classical harmonica player. Described by the music critic for the Los Angeles Times, as "the Paganini of the harmonica", he is known for his many recordings and live performances featuring the instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Bonfiglio Tracks
Sort by
Harmonica Concerto (3rd mvt)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Harmonica Concerto (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Harmonica Concerto (3rd mvt)
Last played on
O Canto do Cisne Negro, W122 (Arr. R. Bonfiglio for Harmonica & Orchestra)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
O Canto do Cisne Negro, W122 (Arr. R. Bonfiglio for Harmonica & Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
O Canto do Cisne Negro, W122 (Arr. R. Bonfiglio for Harmonica & Orchestra)
Last played on
Robert Bonfiglio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist