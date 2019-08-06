Jean de CambefortBorn 1605. Died 4 May 1661
Jean de Cambefort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1605
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d956f131-5d00-41dd-8a0d-20df15c4d4f7
Jean de Cambefort Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean de Cambefort (c. 1605 – 4 May 1661) was a French Baroque singer and composer of ballets and liturgical music. He died in Paris, France. He is now mostly remembered for composing six airs (recits) for the Ballet de la Nuit, performed in 1653.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean de Cambefort Tracks
Sort by
Fuyez bien loin, enemis de la joye (Venus et les Graces)
Jean de Cambefort
Fuyez bien loin, enemis de la joye (Venus et les Graces)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuyez bien loin, enemis de la joye (Venus et les Graces)
Last played on
Back to artist