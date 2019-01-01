George Darko (born 1951 in Akropong) is a Ghanaian highlife musician, who introduced the Burger-highlife with his first hit "Ako ti brofo" (Even Parrots speak English), which was very popular in the early 1980s.

Son of a paramount chief, he was educated at the Presbyterian School at Akropong. After playing for an army band entertaining troops in the Middle East, Darko returned to Ghana and formed the Golden Stool Band. In the late 1970s the band moved to Germany, where Darko went solo and formed the Bus Stop band in 1982. Returning to Akropong in 1988, he was made Tufuhene of Akropong-Akuapim in 1991 with the stool (throne) name of Nana Yaw Ampem Darko. In January 2010, he demanded and received apologies from a newspaper which had reported sex allegations in connection with him.