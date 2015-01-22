Tom FarmerBorn 2 March 1952
Tom Farmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9553421-bf5e-47aa-9450-2b09225726b3
Tom Farmer Tracks
Sort by
Card Clash
Tom Farmer
Card Clash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Card Clash
Ensemble
Last played on
Driving Force: Ulterior Motives
Tom Farmer
Driving Force: Ulterior Motives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driving Force: Ulterior Motives
Performer
Last played on
The Prophet
Nathaniel Facey, Lewis Wright, Shaney Forbes, Zara Beyounes, Emily Holland, Sara Roberts, Kim Vaughan, Empirical & Tom Farmer
The Prophet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prophet
Performer
Last played on
The Healer (feat. Tom Farmer)
Empirical
The Healer (feat. Tom Farmer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Healer (feat. Tom Farmer)
Last played on
Ascent:Descent
Tom Farmer
Ascent:Descent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ascent:Descent
Last played on
Back to artist