Phabullo Rodrigues da Silva (born November 1, 1994), known professionally as Pabllo Vittar, is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, and drag queen. His first appearance on TV happened in 2014, on a Brazilian TV show, performing "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston.[citation needed] Later in 2015 he became famous in the media, due to the success of his music video "Open Bar", a Portuguese-language version of Major Lazer's song "Lean On" with original lyrics, produced by Bonde do Rolê and Omulu. In less than four months, the video reached one million views on YouTube. He also released an extended play with the same name, that used pop hits' instrumentals with new arrangements and lyrics.

On January 12, 2017, his debut studio album Vai Passar Mal was released. In the same month he released "Todo Dia" as the second single off of the album, which became notorious in Brazilian Carnival due to its lyrics. The third single "K.O." became a hit even bigger than its predecessor, effectively bringing Vittar to nationwide fame and success. Thus far, the song has over 320 million views on YouTube. The fourth single, "Corpo Sensual", was released on September 6, 2017.