Rich Homie QuanBorn 4 October 1989
Rich Homie Quan
1989-10-04
Rich Homie Quan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dequantes Devontay Lamar (born October 4, 1989), better known by his stage name Rich Homie Quan, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was previously signed to independent label T.I.G. Entertainment and is currently with Motown Records. Rich Homie Quan was influenced by dirty south rap, including Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, T.I., Lil Boosie, Lil Wayne, Kilo Ali, Outkast, and Goodie Mob. He has collaborated with Atlanta artists such as Young Thug and Birdman. Quan's debut studio album Rich as in Spirit was released on March 16, 2018. Rich as in Spirit was successful for Quan, the album debuted at number thirty-two on the US Billboard 200.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rich Homie Quan Performances & Interviews
We call up rapper Rich Homie Quan whilst he is out shopping for US mothers day to talk being a former baseball player, hip hop beefs and being one of the hottest rappers!
Rich Homie Quan on the phone!
Rich Homie Quan Tracks
Lifestyle (feat. Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan)
Rich Gang
Lifestyle (feat. Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan)
Lifestyle (feat. Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan)
Get With You (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Angel
Get With You (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Get With You (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
My Hitta (feat. Young Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)
YG
My Hitta (feat. Young Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)
My Hitta (feat. Young Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)
Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)
Rich Homie Quan
Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)
Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)
Walk Thru (feat. Problem)
Rich Homie Quan
Walk Thru (feat. Problem)
Walk Thru (feat. Problem)
My Hitta (Remix) (feat. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj)
YG
My Hitta (Remix) (feat. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj)
My Hitta (Remix) (feat. Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj)
