Dequantes Devontay Lamar (born October 4, 1989), better known by his stage name Rich Homie Quan, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was previously signed to independent label T.I.G. Entertainment and is currently with Motown Records. Rich Homie Quan was influenced by dirty south rap, including Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, T.I., Lil Boosie, Lil Wayne, Kilo Ali, Outkast, and Goodie Mob. He has collaborated with Atlanta artists such as Young Thug and Birdman. Quan's debut studio album Rich as in Spirit was released on March 16, 2018. Rich as in Spirit was successful for Quan, the album debuted at number thirty-two on the US Billboard 200.