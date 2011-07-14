Jonathan King (born Kenneth George King, 6 December 1944) is an English singer-songwriter, record producer, music entrepreneur, and former television and radio presenter.

King first came to prominence in 1965 when "Everyone's Gone to the Moon", a song that he wrote and sang while still an undergraduate, achieved chart success in Britain and the United States. The Guardian reported in 2002 that he had sold over 40 million records in his career. As an independent producer, he discovered and named Genesis in 1967, producing their first album From Genesis to Revelation. He founded his own label, UK Records in 1972. He released and produced songs for 10cc and the Bay City Rollers. In the 1970s King became known for hits that he performed and/or produced under different names, including "Johnny Reggae", "Loop di Love", "Hooked On A Feeling" and "Una Paloma Blanca"; between September 1971 and 1972 alone he produced 10 top 30 singles in the UK. Rod Liddle described him as someone who could "storm the pop charts at will, under a hundred different disguises".