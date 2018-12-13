Shruti Haasan (born 28 January 1986) is an Indian film actress and singer who works predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films. Born to the Haasan family, she is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. She is the recipient of several awards, including two Filmfare Awards South, and has established herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema.

As a child artist, Haasan sang in films and appeared in a guest role in her father's directorial Hey Ram (2000), before making her adult acting debut in the 2009 Bollywood film Luck. She achieved recognition with leading roles in the Telugu romantic comedy Oh My Friend (2011), the Telugu fantasy film Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011), and the Tamil science fiction thriller 7aum Arivu (2011). Her roles in the latter two earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Haasan went on to establish herself in South Indian cinema with several commercially successful films, including Gabbar Singh (2012), Vedalam (2015), Srimanthudu (2015), and Si3 (2017). She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for the action comedy Race Gurram (2015). Haasan's Hindi film roles include the critically acclaimed crime film D-Day (2013), the action film Gabbar Is Back (2015), and the comedy Welcome Back (2015).