Tommy Hunt Born 18 June 1933
Tommy Hunt
1933-06-18
Tommy Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Hunt (born Charles James Hunt; June 18, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States) is an American soul/northern soul singer, and a 2001 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee as a member of famed R&B group The Flamingos.
Tommy Hunt Tracks
I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
Tommy Hunt
I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself
Last played on
Loving On The Losing Side
Tommy Hunt
Loving On The Losing Side
Loving On The Losing Side
Last played on
Come On Strong
Tommy Hunt
Come On Strong
Come On Strong
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over
Tommy Hunt
Don't Make Me Over
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
Crackin' Up
Tommy Hunt
Crackin' Up
Crackin' Up
Last played on
Human
Tommy Hunt
Human
Human
Last played on
You Got Me Where You Want Me
Tommy Hunt
You Got Me Where You Want Me
Never Can Say Goodbye.
Tommy Hunt
Never Can Say Goodbye.
Never Can Say Goodbye.
Last played on
Didn't I Tell You
Tommy Hunt
Didn't I Tell You
Promised Land
Tommy Hunt
Promised Land
Promised Land
Last played on
I Just Don't Know What
Tommy Hunt
I Just Don't Know What
I Just Don't Know What
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
Tommy Hunt
Real Time Live, Sheffield, UK
