Girishh G Biography (Wikipedia)
Girishh Gopalakrishnan (Tamil: கிரிஷ் கோபாலகிருஷ்ணன்; born 26 September 1986) is an Indian music composer, music producer, singer in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a music director with the Tamil film, Marina directed by Pandiraj.
Girishh G Tracks
Valli Paattu (Entha Neramum)
Valli Paattu (Entha Neramum)
