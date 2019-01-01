Hoffmann & Hoffmann
Hoffmann & Hoffmann were a German singing duo consisting of brothers Michael Hoffmann (born 3 December 1950, Karlsruhe) and Günter Hoffmann (born 4 October 1951, Karlsruhe - died 15 March 1984, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). They had several hits in Germany and are known for their participation in the 1983 Eurovision Song Contest.
