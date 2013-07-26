Devolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9484375-e7e1-494b-81eb-b516c8478fa4
Devolution Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Global Gathering: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erc8q9/acts/a2vbj5
Stratford-Upon-Avon
2013-07-26T00:33:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dcg5x.jpg
26
Jul
2013
Global Gathering: 2013
Stratford-Upon-Avon
Devolution Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist