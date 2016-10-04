International Staff BandOf The Salvation Army. Formed 1891
International Staff Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1891
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d9479f7d-72c3-4f08-924e-81814070efbe
International Staff Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The International Staff Band (or ISB) is the premier brass band of The Salvation Army.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
International Staff Band Tracks
Sort by
Forte (feat. Derick Kane)
Paul Sharman
Forte (feat. Derick Kane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forte (feat. Derick Kane)
Last played on
Goldcrest
International Staff Band
Goldcrest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldcrest
Last played on
My Joys
International Staff Band
My Joys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Joys
Last played on
Better World from Beulah Land
International Staff Band
Better World from Beulah Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better World from Beulah Land
Last played on
The Great Physician
International Staff Band
The Great Physician
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Physician
Last played on
Rhapsody For Euphonium
International Staff Band
Rhapsody For Euphonium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsody For Euphonium
Performer
Last played on
Trumpet Call
International Staff Band
Trumpet Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Call
Performer
Last played on
Better World
International Staff Band
Better World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better World
Last played on
Shine As The Light
International Staff Band
Shine As The Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine As The Light
Last played on
Variations On Wondrous Day
Philip Cobb & International Staff Band of The Salvation Army
Variations On Wondrous Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations On Wondrous Day
Performer
Last played on
Faith Is The Victory
International Staff Band
Faith Is The Victory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith Is The Victory
Last played on
Guardian Of My Soul
International Staff Band
Guardian Of My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guardian Of My Soul
Last played on
Torchbearers
International Staff Band
Torchbearers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torchbearers
Last played on
In Christ Alone
International Staff Band
In Christ Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Christ Alone
Last played on
Christmas Joy
International Staff Band
Christmas Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Joy
Last played on
Brother James' Air
International Staff Band
Brother James' Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brother James' Air
Last played on
Praise Him
International Staff Band
Praise Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise Him
Last played on
Nearer My God To Thee
International Staff Band
Nearer My God To Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nearer My God To Thee
Last played on
In the bleak mid winter
International Staff Band
In the bleak mid winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the bleak mid winter
Last played on
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
International Staff Band
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Last played on
Let Everything Praise
International Staff Band
Let Everything Praise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Everything Praise
Last played on
Whisper A Little Prayer
International Staff Band
Whisper A Little Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisper A Little Prayer
Last played on
At the cross International
Staff Songsters of the Salvation Army & International Staff Band
At the cross International
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At the cross International
Performer
Last played on
International Staff Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist