Ida Amanda "Maxida" Märak (born 17 September 1988) is a Swedish-sami jojk-singer, hiphop musician, actress and activist. Märak is a human rights activist with a special interest in the rights of the Sami people. She has taken part in protests against the mine building in Kallak. In 2014 she recorded the album Mountain Songs and other Stories along with the bluegrass band Downhill Bluegrass band.

Also in 2014 she took part in the SVT show Sápmi Sessions along with Aki and King Fari Band. In Sveriges Radios radio theater ”Dagbok från Gallok” she can be heard as an actress and also the producer of the music. Along with her sister Mimie Märak she toured with the concert Under Asfalten ett Fjäll. In 2015 she sang the World Cup song Love last forever along with music group Mando Diao for the 2015 skiing world cup.

She played in the film Glada hälsningar från Missångerträsk by Martina Haag, and she has also toured with Giron sámi teáhter.

Märak presented an episode of Sveriges Radios show Sommar i P1 on 30 July 2015.