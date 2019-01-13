Ted HeathBorn 30 March 1902. Died 18 November 1969
Ted Heath
1902-03-30
Ted Heath Biography (Wikipedia)
George Edward "Ted" Heath (30 March 1902 – 18 November 1969) was an English musician and big band leader.
Heath led what is widely considered Britain's greatest post-war big band recording more than 100 albums which sold over 20 million copies. The most successful band in Britain during the 1950s, it remained in existence as a ghost band long after Heath died, surviving in such a form until 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ted Heath Tracks
Swingin' Shepherd Blues
Ted Heath
Swingin' Shepherd Blues
Hot Toddy
Ted Heath
Hot Toddy
Hot Toddy
Concerto For Two
Ted Heath
Concerto For Two
Concerto For Two
Intermission Riff
Ted Heath
Intermission Riff
Intermission Riff
Love is the Tender Trap
Ted Heath
Love is the Tender Trap
Love is the Tender Trap
9.20 Special
Ted Heath
9.20 Special
9.20 Special
Warsaw Concerto
Ted Heath
Warsaw Concerto
Warsaw Concerto
East Of The Sun
Ted Heath
East Of The Sun
East Of The Sun
Tequila
Ted Heath
Tequila
Tequila
Cherokee
Ted Heath
Cherokee
Cherokee
Mack The Knife
Ted Heath
Mack The Knife
Mack The Knife
Lush Slide
Ted Heath
Lush Slide
Lush Slide
Opus One
Ted Heath
Opus One
Opus One
Listen To My Music
Ted Heath
Listen To My Music
Listen To My Music
Bakerloo Non Stop
Ted Heath
Bakerloo Non Stop
Love For Sale
Ted Heath
Love For Sale
Deep Night
Ted Heath
Deep Night
Deep Night
Strike Up The Band
Ted Heath
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Darktown Strutters Ball
Ted Heath
Darktown Strutters Ball
Darktown Strutters Ball
Sloppy Joe
Ted Heath
Sloppy Joe
Sloppy Joe
Bakerloo Non-Stop
Ted Heath
Bakerloo Non-Stop
Bakerloo Non-Stop
Blues In the Night
Ted Heath
Blues In the Night
Blues In the Night
Muskrat Ramble
Ted Heath
Muskrat Ramble
Dancing On The Ceiling
Ted Heath
Dancing On The Ceiling
Dancing On The Ceiling
Perdido
Ted Heath
Perdido
Perdido
Send For Henry
Ted Heath
Send For Henry
Send For Henry
Blacksmith Blues
Ted Heath
Blacksmith Blues
Blacksmith Blues
East of The Sun and West of The Moon
Ted Heath
East of The Sun and West of The Moon
East of The Sun and West of The Moon
RJ Boogie
Ted Heath
RJ Boogie
RJ Boogie
Rhapsody For Drums
Ted Heath
Rhapsody For Drums
Rhapsody For Drums
Eloquence
Ted Heath
Eloquence
Eloquence
Undecided
Dennis Lotis
Undecided
Undecided
Blues For Moderns
Ted Heath
Blues For Moderns
Blues For Moderns
Cherry Ripe
Ted Heath
Cherry Ripe
Cherry Ripe
Fourth Dimension
Ted Heath
Fourth Dimension
Fourth Dimension
Blackpool Bounce
Ted Heath
Blackpool Bounce
Blackpool Bounce
Lady Byrd
Ted Heath
Lady Byrd
Lady Byrd
Lullaby Of Birdland
Ted Heath
Lullaby Of Birdland
Lullaby Of Birdland
