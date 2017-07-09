Russian RedBorn 20 November 1985
Russian Red
Lourdes Hernández González, known professionally as Russian Red, is a Spanish indie and folk singer-songwriter.
Known by many as the "Spanish Feist", in reference to the Canadian singer-songwriter who inspires her in many of her attitudes on the microphone, Hernández—who writes and sings all of her compositions in English—states that she sings in that language instinctively because she has always listened to music in English.
