Peter Collins (born 15 January 1951) is an English record producer, arranger, and audio engineer. He has produced records by Gary Moore, Bon Jovi, Billy Squier, Rush, Air Supply, Alice Cooper, Nik Kershaw, Blancmange, Suicidal Tendencies, Queensrÿche, Indigo Girls, Nanci Griffith, Jermaine Stewart, Jane Wiedlin, October Project, The Cardigans, Rosetta Stone, Josh Joplin, Tracey Ullman, Drake Bell and The Brian Setzer Orchestra.
Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657
Johann Sebastian Bach
Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657
Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657
Last played on
Jealousy
Jacob Gade
Jealousy
Jealousy
Music Arranger
Last played on
Sing To Me (feat. Peter Collins)
Swell
Sing To Me (feat. Peter Collins)
Sing To Me (feat. Peter Collins)
Performer
Last played on
Jealousy
Peter Collins
Jealousy
Jealousy
Performer
Last played on
