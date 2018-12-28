Coverdale•Page was a musical collaboration featuring Whitesnake and former Deep Purple lead vocalist David Coverdale, and former Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

Their debut album, Coverdale•Page was released on 15 March 1993, reaching No. 4 in the UK and No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Five singles were released to promote the album: "Pride and Joy", "Shake My Tree", "Take Me for a Little While", "Take a Look at Yourself" and "Over Now".

The album was certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of the LP, CD and Cassette in excess of 500,000 copies and eventually went Platinum. The album also received the official Japanese Sony Music in-house award for sales in excess of 150,000 copies in Japan as well as the EMI in-house sales award for sales in excess of 60,000 copies in the UK.