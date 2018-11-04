Ólöf Arnalds (born 4 January 1980) is an Icelandic singer/songwriter and indie musician who has been active within the Icelandic music scene since the early 2000s. She was a touring member of múm for five years from 2003 before launching her solo career and has released three albums to date. She has collaborated with bands and artists such as Björk, Stórsveit Nix Noltes, Mugison, Slowblow and Skúli Sverrisson. Between 1988 and 2002, Ólöf studied violin and classical singing, and from 2002-2006 she studied composition and new media at Iceland Academy of the Arts.

In 2007, her debut album Við Og Við was released by 12 Tónar. The album features a set of songs performed mostly in a traditional troubadour style. Her second album, Innundir skinni, was released by One Little Indian Records in September 2010. Her third album is Sudden Elevation and was released (again by One Little Indian Records) in February 2013.

Her cousin Ólafur Arnalds is a well known neo-classical composer.