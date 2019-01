Dirk Schäfer (Rotterdam November 25, 1873–Amsterdam February 16, 1931) was a Dutch concert pianist and composer of piano pieces ("Sonate Inaugurale" Op. 9) and chamber music, such as his distinctly Brahmsian piano quintet in D flat (Opus 5) and his sonatas for violin and piano, Op. 11. He also wrote a "Javanese Rhapsody". He recorded performances of works by Chopin before his death.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia