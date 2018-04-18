Dirk SchäferBorn 25 November 1873. Died 16 February 1931
Dirk Schäfer
1873-11-25
Dirk Schäfer Biography (Wikipedia)
Dirk Schäfer (Rotterdam November 25, 1873–Amsterdam February 16, 1931) was a Dutch concert pianist and composer of piano pieces ("Sonate Inaugurale" Op. 9) and chamber music, such as his distinctly Brahmsian piano quintet in D flat (Opus 5) and his sonatas for violin and piano, Op. 11. He also wrote a "Javanese Rhapsody". He recorded performances of works by Chopin before his death.
Dirk Schäfer Tracks
Adagio patetico, 3rd movement from Piano Quintet, Op.5 (1901)
Dirk Schäfer
Adagio patetico, 3rd movement from Piano Quintet, Op.5 (1901)
Adagio patetico, 3rd movement from Piano Quintet, Op.5 (1901)
Piano Quintet in D flat major, Op.5 (1901)
Dirk Schäfer
Piano Quintet in D flat major, Op.5 (1901)
Piano Quintet in D flat major, Op.5 (1901)
