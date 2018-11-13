Martin HaselböckBorn 23 November 1954
Martin Haselböck
1954-11-23
Martin Haselböck Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Haselböck (born 23 November 1954, Vienna, Austria) is the Austrian musical director of Musica Angelica in Long Beach, California, United States, and the musical director and founder of the Orchester Wiener Akademie. He is also a professor at the University of Vienna, where he teaches organ.
Martin Haselböck Tracks
Reitermarsch, from 4 Marches by Franz Schubert, S.363
Franz Liszt
'Christe, rex gloriae' from Te Deum
Hector Berlioz
Orchestra
Symphony No.8 in F Op.93: i. Allegro vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Judex Crederis, Te Deum Op.22
Hector Berlioz
Konzert Für Cembalo Und Streichorchester, Op. 14: I. Allegro Vivace
Hugo Distler
Symphony No 9 in D Minor Op. 125
Ludwig van Beethoven
Performer
05 A Faust Symphony, iv. Chorus mysticus
Franz Liszt
Choir
Intermezzo (Egmont)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Singer
Narrator
Von der Wiege bis zum Grabe
Franz Liszt
Orchestra
Symphony No 7, 2nd mvt Allegretto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Performer
Prelude & fugue on B-A-C-H
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3
Franz Liszt
Orchestra
Symphony No. 1 In C Major Op.21 (IV. Finale)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Eine kleine Gigue K574
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Hungarian Rhapsody No 3 in D flat major
Franz Liszt
Orchestra
Harpsichord Concerto, Op. 14
Martin Haselböck
Composer
Orchestra
Hungarian Rhapsody No 5
Martin Haselböck
Two Religious Songs (Zwei Geistliche Gesange) - In Heaven & Up There
Hans Gál
